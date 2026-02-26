U of Utah anesthesia chair to step down

Talmage Egan, MD, is stepping down from his role as chair of the department of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at the University of Utah.

Dr. Egan has spent more than three decades at the university, including 11 years as department chair, according to a Feb. 26 news release from the University of Utah.

During his service as chair, the department experienced significant growth led by Dr. Egan’s commitment to clinical excellence, academic advancement and faculty development

Dr. Egan will transition to focus on research for discovery and advancement of anesthesiology, the release said.