The highest-paid anesthesiologist in the 10 largest Midwestern cities

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Chicago, the most populated city in the Midwest, earns $896,900 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool.

Anesthesiologists earn an average of $432,490 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the salaries of the highest paid anesthesiologists in the 10 most populated cities in the Midwest, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.