Society Hill Anesthesia wins malpractice case

Philadelphia-based Society Hill Anesthesia Consultants has won a malpractice case after a jury determined that a patient's anesthesia team was not liable for the plaintiffs' injuries, according to a Dec. 16 report from Law.com.

Society Hill faced claims that a physician did not recognize surgical complications during a C-section, which caused the patient to require an emergency hysterectomy.

The plaintiffs sought damages for pain and suffering related to the 2021 emergency hysterectomy. Their demand at trial was set to $2 million, though earlier in the case they requested $7 million, according to the report.

Plaintiff Alexis Tuttleman was admitted to Pennsylvania Hospital to deliver her baby, but when her labor did not progress normally, she opted to undergo a C-section.

She alleges that the physician providing anesthesia, Matthew Ufberg, MD, saw that she was experiencing low blood pressure during the procedure but did not raise any concerns.

Society Hill asserted that the anesthesia team properly monitored Ms. Tuttleman's blood flow and treated her appropriately.

The plaintiffs also sued Penn Hospital and the obstetrician who performed the surgery, but those defendants settled in August.