Premier Anesthesia adds services at ASC, specialty hospital

Premier Anesthesia is expanding its partnership with Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical Center to add services at two facilities, according to a March 24 news release.

Washington Regional’s North Hills Surgery Center will gain Premier Anesthesia’s consulting and practice management services. The ASC focuses on specialties including orthopedic, gynecology and ENT.

Premier Anesthesia will also facilitate the Physicians’ Specialty Hospital’s long-term expansion plan. The hospital has 20 beds, five operating rooms, a procedure room, imaging, lab services and 24-hour emergency care.

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