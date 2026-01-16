Pennsylvania hospital ends 24-hour anesthesia

Windber, Pa.-based Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center discontinued 24-hour anesthesia services Jan. 1, limiting its ability to perform emergency surgeries.

COO Richard Sukenik said the decision followed a yearlong evaluation of the hospital’s surgical services and was driven by a resource issue. No employees were laid off as a result, and local stakeholders, including the state health department, ambulance services, nursing staff and nearby hospitals, were notified, according to a Jan.15 WJAC report.

Mr. Sukenik also said the hospital’s palliative care program is being rebranded and expanded into hospice care.