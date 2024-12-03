North American Partners in Anesthesia launches new billing partnership

North American Partners in Anesthesia has partnered with financial experience platform Cedar to enhance its billing process.

In the first year of working with Cedar, NAPA saw a 71% increase in patient payments, according to a Dec. 3 news release.

The software, Cedar Pay, aims to reduce patient confusion over anesthesia billing to make the process more understandable and reduce unexpected patient bills that often delay payments.

The system will allow NAPA to send personalized messages to patients via text, email and U.S. mail, expand payment options and offer patients discounts to support self-pay.

Through Cedar, 85% of payments are made using online and automated phone tools, with over 50% of patients completing payments and 89% patient satisfaction with the billing process, according to the release.

Approximately 40% of surveyed patients noted that they would not pay medical bills if they could not understand the administrative experience.