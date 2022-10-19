New Jersey hospital sues anesthesia staffing firm over shortages that contributed to 286 adverse events

Anesthesiology staffing company North American Partners in Anesthesia is being sued after allegedly cutting Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center's anesthesiology department staff for months, according to a lawsuit referenced in an Oct. 10 NBC News report.

According to the suit, the center recorded 286 adverse events from chronic understaffing in the first six months of 2022.

The hospital officials called a meeting June 25 with the anesthesiology department and its chief, who was employed by NAPA, to "avert a catastrophe," the report said. NAPA then placed the chief, Joel Braverman, MD, on administrative leave and ordered him to leave the hospital after learning he attended the meeting, according to the suit, and then fired him.

The hospital then formed a new anesthesiology department, hiring clinicians who had worked for NAPA, and filed a lawsuit against the group in July, alleging the company put profits ahead of patients.

A spokesperson for NAPA declined to comment to NBC News on the dispute. In a countersuit against Cooperman Barnabas, NAPA said the hospital pirated its employees, and clinicians "breached their duties to its business," according to the report.

NAPA's "entire business structure should be scrutinized, because New Jersey laws and regulations preclude corporations from exercising clinical control over health care decisions," Cooperman Barnabas said in the suit.

This isn't the first hospital to allege NAPA understaffed facilities. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Regional Medical broke its contract with NAPA in the spring after it allegedly severely understaffed the facility.

Michael Knecht, spokesperson for RWJBarnabas Health, also declined to comment on its dispute with NAPA to NBC News.