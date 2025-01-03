Missouri company to kickstart anesthesia drug production amid shortage

Maryland Heights, Mo.-based Sentio Biosciences has earned a contract from API Innovation Center, a St. Louis nonprofit focused on strengthening the U.S. supply chain, to develop and produce two pharmaceutical drugs used for anesthesia, according to a Dec. 25 report from the St. Louis Business Journal.

Sentio will produce propofol and bupivacaine, both of which have been in short supply. Financial terms of the contract have not been released. Propofol is used for general anesthesia and bupivacaine as a local anesthetic.

Sentio was founded in 2009 and develops products used in human and animal health, including two medications approved by the FDA.

APIIC is currently working on developing six drugs. The nonprofit recently received $14 million from HHS to produce three critical active pharmaceutical ingredients used to treat asthma, diabetes and anxiety disorders.