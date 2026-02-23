Inside a campaign to expand Medicare coverage for epidural technology

Milestone Scientific, a computerized drug delivery instruments developer, has started the CompuFlo Advisor program to support broader clinical adoption and Medicare reimbursement for its computerized epidural guidance system.

The program, which began Feb. 1, targets high-volume anesthesia and interventional pain practices in key Medicare Administrative Contractor jurisdictions, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Milestone aims to collect 1,000 to 2,000 case submissions within six months to support the transition of CPT code 0777T, tied to CompuFlo’s technology, from category 3to category 1 status. The shift could improve reimbursement and support long-term commercial viability.

To support the effort, Milestone has partnered with consultants and revenue cycle experts to provide real-time claims assistance and documentation guidance to participating providers.

Milestone’s CompuFlo system delivers pressure-guided feedback during epidural procedures and is positioned to enhance consistency and precision in anesthetic drug delivery, according to the release.