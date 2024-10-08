Meet the C-suite leader of 5 anesthesia supergroups

Here are the five leaders of five major anesthesia supergroups:

North American Partners in Anesthesia (Melville, N.Y.)

CEO: Rafael Cartagena, MD

Dr. Cartagena was named CEO in 2023 after serving as NAPA's executive vice president and COO. He joined NAPA in 2014 following the acquisition of Total Anesthesia in Richmond, Va.

NorthStar Anesthesia (Irving, Texas)

CEO: Adam Spiegel

Mr. Spiegel was appointed CEO in 2018. Prior to NorthStar, he served as executive vice president of provider growth at Optum. Mr. Spiegel recently joined Becker's to discuss benefits ASCs offer clinicians.

PhyMed Healthcare Group (Nashville, Tenn.)

President: Patrick Forrest

Mr. Forrest was named president in 2020. Before his appointment, he served as PhyMed CMO since 2012 and, prior to that, worked at PhyMed-affiliated Anesthesia Medical Group since 1999.

Premier Anesthesia (Alpharetta, Ga.)

President: Preston Smith

Beginning his career as a healthcare attorney representing hospitals and practices, Mr. Smith has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience and is board certified in healthcare management. He also served as senator in the Georgia General Assembly for four consecutive terms and was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

US Anesthesia Partners (Dallas)

CEO: Len Wright

Mr. Wright was named CEO in 2024 after serving as USAP president of managing operations. Mr. Wright joined USAP - Texas in 2014 and was quickly promoted to chief development officer. Prior to USAP, he served as founder, president and CEO of Global Physics Solutions.