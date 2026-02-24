Medical students develop AI app to assist anesthesiologists

A student team at Carle Illinois College of Medicine in Urbana has developed an AI-powered app designed to help anesthesiologists manage surgical equipment in real time.

The app, called Halo, uses natural language processing, image recognition and machine learning to provide instant guidance on devices such as anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and vital sign monitors. Clinicians can interact with Halo through a chatbot interface or upload device images to access operating instructions via smartphone, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

The tool is intended to streamline troubleshooting, reduce errors and improve operating room efficiency.

Halo won first place in the 2026 Society for Technology in Anesthesia Engineering Challenge, a national competition recognizing innovations in perioperative care.