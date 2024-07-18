Massachusetts hospital taps new anesthesia head

Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital has named Amer Tabba, MD, as their new chief of anesthesia.

Dr. Tabba has over 35 years of experience working in anesthesiology and is the president and District 8 representative of the Massachusetts Society of Anesthesiologists, according to a July 17 news release.

Dr. Tabba graduated from Damascus University in Syria and pursued further education and training in the U.S. He completed his residency in anesthesiology and fellowship in cardiothoracic anesthesia at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.