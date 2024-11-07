Massachusetts anesthesia practice to close

Springfield (Mass.) Anesthesia Service will shutter Dec. 31, laying off 91 employees, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.

Springfield-based Baystate Health has offered jobs to all staff affected by the closure, and 90% have accepted, according to a letter from Springfield Anesthesia Service attorney Robert Leonard on file with the Office of Labor, MassLive reported Nov. 6.

Springfield Anesthesia Service has been contracted to provide anesthesiology services for Baystate Health for 50 years, Rebecca Walsh, COO of Springfield Anesthesia Service, confirmed to Becker's. Beginning Jan. 1, anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists and nonclinical staff will be directly employed by Baystate Health.

"In discussing our relationship and the needs of the community, our two organizations worked collaboratively to create an optimal path forward," Ms. Walsh said.






