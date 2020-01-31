Major ASC anesthesia provider establishes patient safety organization — 4 details

Melville, N.Y.-based NAPA Anesthesia Patient Safety Institute is now among 89 patient safety organizations approved by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, according to a Jan. 30 announcement.

Four details:

1. NAPA Anesthesia Patient Safety Institute received approval Dec. 10 from the HHS agency.

2. By establishing a federally listed PSO, Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia aims to standardize patient safety across the 300 hospitals and ASCs in its portfolio.

3. The PSO registration legally permits NAPA clinicians across the country to discuss adverse events, root cause analysis and action plans without fear of punitive repercussions.

4. NAPA serves more than 1.2 million patients annually.

More articles on anesthesia:

Physician practice M&A activity declined in Q4 — 3 insights

Medical building with surgery center gets 7 new, renewal leases — 5 insights

Nevada city drops ASC building acquisition to let health system buy it

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.