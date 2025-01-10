Louisiana anesthesiologist dies at 91

Ronald Lewis, MD, a Louisiana-based anesthesiologist, died on Jan. 6 at 91, according to an obituary from the American Press.

Dr. Lewis began his medical career as a professor at the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in the department of anesthesiology, began private practice in El Dorado, Ark., and served as head of the anesthesia department at Warner Brown Hospital.

In 1988, he moved to Lake Charles, La., where he began practice with Lake Charles Anesthesiology, specializing in open heart, major vascular, obstetrics epidural and regional blocks. In 2009, he started a private practice with Anesthesia Associates of Lake Charles until his retirement in 2014.

He also had affiliations with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, Christus St. Patrick Hospital and Lake Area Medical Center.

Dr. Lewis was a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, the American Medical Association, the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society, the Louisiana Society of Anesthesiology, the Louisiana State Medical Society and the International Anesthesia Research Society.