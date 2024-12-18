Kentucky anesthesiologist gets probation for illegal opioid prescription 

A Louisville, Ky., anesthesiologist was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to illegal opioid distribution, WDRB reported Dec. 18.

Lawrence Peters, MD, pleaded guilty in September to presigning prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances at his medical practice, Pain Management Center of Kentucky, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Peters also directed his staff to fill the prescription at his physician-owned pharmacy, according to the WDRB report.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure has issued an emergency order of restriction suspending Dr. Peters from prescribing, administering or dispensing controlled substances.