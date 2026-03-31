Inside the anesthesia crisis limiting ASC growth 

Anesthesia coverage is emerging as one of the most critical and fragile operational pillars for ASCs.

ASC leaders repeatedly cite the convergence of workforce shortages, reimbursement pressure and rising expectations around access and efficiency as threats to anesthesia reliability. What was once a staffing consideration is now a decider of case volume, physician alignment and financial performance.

Those dynamics are inspiring ASCs to rethink how they structure, prioritize and integrate anesthesia into their operations.

Coverage reliability becomes a nonnegotiable

Securing dependable anesthesia coverage is critical to maintaining access, protecting patient safety and sustaining growth, leaders told Becker’s. Variability in coverage can constrain performance, directly limiting OR utilization, disrupting schedules and eroding surgeon confidence.

At some facilities, anesthesia access has become the primary rate-limiting factor, outweighing traditional concerns like staffing costs or supply chain pressures.

“My nonnegotiable 2026 anesthesia coverage strategy is guaranteed, dependable coverage,” Peter Bravos, MD, chief medical officer of Sutter Surgery Center Division in Sacramento, Calif., told Becker’s. “Variability in anesthesia coverage creates risks that far exceed any short-term cost benefit.”

The independent contractor model and its consequences

Many ASCs still rely on independent anesthesiologists and CRNAs, a model that offers flexibility but can create instability without strong alignment to block schedules.

John Beauchamp, senior director of administration, revenue cycle and data analytics at GI Associates in Milwaukee, said a lack of advance, block-aligned commitments introduces recurring risk.

When anesthesia coverage falls short, the operational impact is immediate: cases may shift to less efficient sedation models, turnover times increase and rooms go underutilized. These disruptions can cascade into delayed care, canceled procedures and worsened patient experience.

Continuity and familiarity are gaining appeal

Beyond simply filling shifts, leaders are coming to value consistent anesthesia teams for their understanding of ASC workflows and surgeon preferences.

Raghu Reddy, chief administrative officer of MiOrtho Surgery Center in Southfield, Mich., said continuity among providers is critical to maintaining quality and reducing variability: “Consistent providers who know our surgeons, workflows and standards help avoid day-to-day inefficiencies and improve overall performance.”

In high-volume orthopedic environments, those small disruptions in coordination can have outsized effects on throughput and outcomes.

Quality and flexibility remain foundational expectations

Even as financial and operational pressures mount, leaders understand care quality cannot be allowed to falter.

Chuck Schwab, RN, executive director for ASC Ventures at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute in Des Plaines, Ill., said that regardless of stipends or cost pressures, maintaining best-practice clinical standards and patient outcomes remains a firm line.

At the same time, flexibility is becoming increasingly important. Charles “Chuck” Tabbert, CRNA, anesthesia department chief at Mercy Health–Defiance (Ohio), said adaptability in staffing and care delivery is essential to prevent inefficiencies, burnout and rising downstream costs.

A shift from staffing function to strategic infrastructure

Taken together, these dynamics signal a broader shift: anesthesia is no longer just a support service; it is core infrastructure.

As ASCs scale orthopedic and other high-acuity procedures, success will depend on treating anesthesia as a central component of access, throughput and patient experience.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.