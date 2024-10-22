Illinois nurse anesthesia program wins accreditation

Chicago-based Rosalind Franklin University's nurse anesthesia program has earned full accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

The specialty program aims to address specialist shortages across Illinois and Wisconsin, according to an Oct. 22 press release.

CCNE also accredited Rosalind's Doctor of Nursing Practice and Master’s for Nursing Entry into Practice.

The nurse anesthesia program prepares practice nurses to provide all aspects of anesthesia care. The Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs also accredits the DNP Nurse Anesthesia Entry track, which was first accredited in 2006.