FTC reaches preliminary settlement with US Anesthesia Partners

The Federal Trade Commission has reached an agreement in principle with U.S. Anesthesia Partners over allegations brought against the company in 2023, claiming that it violated antitrust laws by engaging in a scheme to consolidate anesthesia services in Texas.

According to an April 23 news release, the agreement is currently still confidential in order to facilitate the negotiations USAP must undertake to execute the settlement. If fully executed, the terms of the agreement would “restore a competitive market structure and will be consistent with longstanding FTC settlement best practices.”

If USAP does not execute all terms of the settlement, the FTC will return to district court to litigate the allegations. The commission has also authorized its healthcare division staff to file a stay while USAP works to implement the required relief to Texas consumers, according to the release.

USAP physician and Board Chairman Scott Holliday, DO, underscored USAP’s dedication to finding a resolution to the case that minimizes disruptions to patient care and avoids exacerbating uncertainties.

“There are uncertainties in any legal proceeding and this exceptionally prolonged litigation has required enormous time, energy, and financial commitments,” said Dr. Holliday in an April 23 news release. “In considering the best interests of our patients, clinicians, and hospital partnerships, we felt it was important to resolve this now so that USAP can remain laser focused on providing high-quality anesthesia services to our communities.”

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