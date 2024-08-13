Texas has more certified registered nurse anesthetists than any other state, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was updated in April.
CRNAs are often tasked with filling gaps left by anesthesiologists, especially in rural areas, as several states face specialist shortages.
The number of employed CRNAs by state:
Alabama: 1,290
Alaska: 40
Arizona: N/A
Arkansas: 290
California: 2,600
Colorado: 530
Connecticut: 490
Delaware: 80
Florida: 3,740
Georgia: 1,230
Hawaii: N/A
Idaho: 210
Illinois: 1,330
Indiana: 500
Iowa: 460
Kansas: 360
Kentucky: 460
Louisiana: 640
Maine: 390
Maryland: 560
Massachusetts: 670
Michigan: 2,130
Minnesota: 2,320
Mississippi: 260
Missouri: 850
Montana: 80
Nebraska: 330
Nevada: N/A
New Hampshire: 280
New Jersey: 1,030
New Mexico: 270
New York: 1,130
North Carolina: 2,680
North Dakota: 120
Ohio: 3,150
Oklahoma: N/A
Oregon: 390
Pennsylvania: 2,900
Rhode Island: N/A
South Carolina: 290
South Dakota: 360
Tennessee: 2,950
Texas: 5,390
Utah: N/A
Vermont: 50
Virginia: 1,170
Washington: 660
West Virginia: 470
Wisconsin: 950
Wyoming: 40