Texas has more certified registered nurse anesthetists than any other state, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was updated in April.

CRNAs are often tasked with filling gaps left by anesthesiologists, especially in rural areas, as several states face specialist shortages.

The number of employed CRNAs by state:

Alabama: 1,290

Alaska: 40

Arizona: N/A

Arkansas: 290

California: 2,600

Colorado: 530

Connecticut: 490

Delaware: 80

Florida: 3,740

Georgia: 1,230

Hawaii: N/A

Idaho: 210

Illinois: 1,330

Indiana: 500

Iowa: 460

Kansas: 360

Kentucky: 460

Louisiana: 640

Maine: 390

Maryland: 560

Massachusetts: 670

Michigan: 2,130

Minnesota: 2,320

Mississippi: 260

Missouri: 850

Montana: 80

Nebraska: 330

Nevada: N/A

New Hampshire: 280

New Jersey: 1,030

New Mexico: 270

New York: 1,130

North Carolina: 2,680

North Dakota: 120

Ohio: 3,150

Oklahoma: N/A

Oregon: 390

Pennsylvania: 2,900

Rhode Island: N/A

South Carolina: 290

South Dakota: 360

Tennessee: 2,950

Texas: 5,390

Utah: N/A

Vermont: 50

Virginia: 1,170

Washington: 660

West Virginia: 470

Wisconsin: 950

Wyoming: 40