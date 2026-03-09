Delaware’s 1st CRNA program welcomes inaugural class

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and New Castle, Del.-based Wilmington University have launched the state’s first certified registered nurse anesthetist program.

The full-time, 36-month program, which was announced in October 2024, enrolled its first cohort in January. It prepares registered nurses to become certified registered nurse anesthetists through acquisition of a DNP degree and advanced clinical training. Students are expected to complete at least 2,500 clinical hours and a doctoral project before graduation, according to a March 6 news release.

The inaugural class includes 25 students, nine of whom previously worked at ChristianaCare. The program was developed in partnership with Anesthesia Services, PA, the state’s largest anesthesia group, and includes simulation-based training at ChristianaCare’s Virtual Education and Simulation Training Center.

Previously, Delaware nurses had to leave the state to pursue CRNA training. The new program aims to build a local pipeline of advanced practice providers amid rising demand and a wave of upcoming retirements, according to the release.