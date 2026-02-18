Dallas anesthesia group taps CFO, COO 

Symmetry Anesthesia, a Dallas-based, physician-led anesthesia services provider, named Aaron Stewart as CFO and Jennifer Grover as COO.

Mr. Stewart brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, including leadership roles at healthcare companies. At Symmetry, he will help guide the company’s expansion and support its clinician-led financial model, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

Ms. Grover also brings nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare operations. She previously led enterprise staffing and operational initiatives for large clinical organizations, and at Symmetry she will help scale operations and support high-reliability care.

Symmetry launched in mid-2025 and plans continued growth in 2026. The executive appointments aim to strengthen the company’s financial and operational foundation as it expands, according to the release.