CRNAs: The Heart of Anesthesia Care

The future of anesthesia care stands at a critical crossroads. The Department of Education’s proposed federal student loan caps for graduate and professional programs – including those for aspiring Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) – will soon be open for public comment. Any policy that restricts access to educational financing threatens the pipeline of anesthesia professionals who keep operating rooms running and patients safe. The nation cannot afford new barriers to anesthesia access, especially in rural and underserved communities where CRNAs are often the primary, and sometimes only, anesthesia providers.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) proudly represents more than 69,000 CRNAs. As we look toward 2026, our priorities are clear: advance patient safety and clinical excellence, expand access to care, and ensure fiscal responsibility and health system sustainability. CRNAs are central to achieving these goals.

Across the country, CRNAs are present for patients in their most vulnerable moments – whether it’s a child’s first surgery, a trauma in the ER, or a senior’s life-changing procedure. CRNAs are there before, during, and after anesthesia is delivered, providing clinical expertise, reassurance, and compassion. While nurses remain the most trusted profession by Americans, they’re not trusted by America. CRNAs embody the trust of our patients every day, and our presence means patients and families can count on safe, attentive, and expert care, no matter the setting. It’s time for our government to meet the moment and ensure that every patient has the care they deserve.

Safety and Excellence

In 2026, patient safety and clinical excellence must continue to guide every decision in anesthesia care. CRNAs deliver proven, high-quality anesthesia care that strengthens trust across our healthcare systems. Our advanced training and commitment to best evidence-based practices ensure that patients receive safe, effective anesthesia care in every environment. When demand surges or staffing is tight, CRNAs step up to maintain continuity and quality, reinforcing the reliability of meeting patients where they need us.

Expanding Access and Empowering CRNAs

Expanding access to anesthesia care is essential. CRNAs practice in every setting – urban hospitals, rural clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, trauma bays, obstetric units, and military operations. In many communities, especially those underserved by other anesthesia providers, CRNAs are the primary or sole anesthesia professionals. To truly meet patient needs, CRNAs must be empowered to practice to the full extent of their education and licensure. Removing outdated barriers and granting full practice authority ensures continuity of care, closes gaps, and makes equitable access a reality for all patients.

Fiscal Responsibility and Fair Reimbursement

Health systems are under intense financial pressure, and CRNAs provide high value without compromising safe, quality care. However, commercial insurers must treat CRNAs fairly. Anti-competitive reimbursement reductions, such as those targeting CRNAs with lower rates or restrictive payment policies, undermine patient access and destabilize care in the very communities that rely on us most. The AANA’s position is clear: enforce federal provider non-discrimination, reverse cuts that single out CRNAs, and align reimbursement with the high-value care CRNAs deliver every day.

Looking Forward: 2026 and Beyond

2026 is a call to action to protect patient access to anesthesia care. Policymakers must support the next generation of CRNAs by ensuring access to education, empowering CRNAs to meet patient needs by removing outdated barriers, and insisting that payers put patients over profits by adopting reimbursement policies that reflect evidence, not license bias.

The heart of anesthesia beats strongest when patients have timely access to safe, compassionate, expert care. That’s what CRNAs deliver – today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.