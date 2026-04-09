CRNA pay breakdown in 10 stats

As of April 6, 2026, CRNAs’ average annual salary is $276,434, according to salary transparency platform Marit Health’s compilation of 492 salaries.

Here are 10 more stats to know:

1. Most CRNAs earn between $238,000 (25th percentile) and $305,000 (75th percentile), with top earners (95th percentile) making $400,000 annually.

2. CRNAs’ average base salary is $259,708. Thirty-two percent of CRNAs report other income, such as overtime or leadership stipends, averaging $11,457.

3. Average bonuses for CRNAs total $5,269, with 31% reporting they receive a bonus. Thirty percent also receive call pay, averaging $1,365.

4. CRNAs report an average workload of approximately 40 hours per week and 6.5 weeks of paid time off.

5. The average starting salary for a new CRNA graduate is $263,000, which includes an average base salary of $251,500, an average bonus of $5,500, and other income of $6,000.

6. Based on 130 new graduate salaries, the average sign-on bonus is $40,000 and the average relocation bonus is $5,000.

7. Male CRNAs report average total compensation of $287,500, compared to $272,500 for female CRNAs. The $15,000 difference is driven by higher average base salaries and other income among male respondents.

8. CRNAs in non-academic settings report average total compensation of $280,000, compared to $261,500 for those in academic roles. The higher compensation in non-academic environments is consistent with a higher base salary ($261,500 vs. $246,000) and reflects the greater variable compensation typically found outside of academia.

9. CRNAs in the Southwest Region report the highest total compensation at $300,000, with a base salary of $280,000. This compensation structure is primarily base-heavy, and the region’s average sign-on bonus of $25,000 points to recruitment incentives consistent with provider shortages.In contrast, CRNAs in the Rocky Mountain Region report the lowest total compensation at $251,500, with a base salary of $236,000.

10. The New England Region averages $293,000, the West & Pacific Islands Region averages $299,500, the Mid-Atlantic Region averages $282,500, and the Great Lakes Region averages $274,000, with most regions averaging workweeks of around 39–41 hours.

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