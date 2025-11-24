Creighton to launch nurse anesthesia program amid CRNA shortage

Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University will launch a Doctor of Nursing Practice-Nurse Anesthesia program in August 2027 to address the national shortage of certified registered nurse anesthetists, particularly in rural areas.

The curriculum will include more than 2,500 clinical hours and 300 simulation training hours, with advanced instruction in pain management, regional anesthesia and point-of-care ultrasound, according to a Nov. 10 news release from the university. Students will train across urban and rural settings through partnerships with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and CHI Health in Omaha.

Holly Chandler, EdD, CRNA, will serve as the program’s founding director.