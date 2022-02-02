Court dismisses whistleblower claims alleging distracted Intermountain anesthesiologists

A district court dismissed claims of a whistleblower that Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare violated the False Claims Act by fully billing Medicare for anesthesia services provided by distracted anesthesiologists.

Michael Khoury, MD, alleged that Intermountain, Salt Lake City-based Mountain West Anesthesia and five anesthesiologists submitted false claims, according to court documents. Dr. Khoury claimed many anesthesiologists used their personal electronic devices during surgery and billed the government for the entire surgery.

In a ruling filed Jan. 28, U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell for the District of Utah said Dr. Khoury failed to show that Intermountain legally submitted false claims for reimbursement by violating Medicare participation requirements.