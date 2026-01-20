Confluence Health to open pre-anesthesia testing clinic

Wenatchee, Wash.-based Confluence Health will open a pre-anesthesia testing clinic at its Central Campus hospital on Feb. 9, Source One reported Jan. 19.

The clinic aims to improve surgical outcomes by evaluating patients’ health prior to surgery. Patients will meet with a nurse or medical provider to review their medical history, assess surgical readiness and receive personalized preoperative education.

Early assessments can reduce infection risk, shorten hospital stays, improve recovery time and lead to better post-surgical outcomes, according to the report.

The system will hold a ribbon cutting Jan. 27 to mark the clinic’s completion.