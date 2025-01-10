Cincinnati Children's expands Getinge anesthesia partnership

Cincinnati Children's has expanded its anesthesia partnership with Getinge to provide patients with the Flow anesthesia platform.

Cincinnati Children's partnership with Getinge originally began with servo ventilators in the intensive care units, according to a Jan. 9 press release.

The Flow system uses servo-ventilation technology to address the challenges of providing effective ventilation and anesthesia to patients.

The addition of Flow anesthesia in the operating room can help ensure optimal and consistent care for patients, according to the release.