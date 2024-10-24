ChristianaCare debuts Delaware's 1st nurse anesthesiology program

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Wilmington University have partnered to launch Delaware's first certified registered nurse anesthetist program.

The Delaware Nurse Anesthesiology Program at ChristianaCare and Wilmington University is a full-time, 36-month program leading to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, according to an Oct. 23 news release.

The program will offer students over 2,000 hours of clinical experience across several surgical specialties through partnerships with ChristianaCare, Anesthesia Services and other healthcare organizations.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 38% growth in nurse anesthetist employment from 2022 to 2032, likely due to increased demand for healthcare services, including elective surgeries.

Jacqueline Mainwaring, PhD, DNP, CRNA, has been named the inaugural director of the Delaware Nurse Anesthesiology Program at ChristianaCare and Wilmington University.