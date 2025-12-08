Average advertised salary for CRNAs in every state

The average salary for CRNAs in the U.S. ranges between $220,000 and more than $350,000 based on a recent report from BagMask.com.

The report, “CRNA Salary by State for 2025 Q4,” is based on advertised compensation ranges for CRNA positions.

The average advertised salary is above $300,000 in Alaska, Arizona, California, Iowa, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Alabama and Wisconsin have the lowest average advertised salaries, with both under $230,000.

Advertised salary is often only one aspect of total compensation for CRNAs, as call pay, overtime, shift bonuses, signing incentives and retention bonuses can increase overall pay.

Employers in New Mexico, California, Alaska, North Dakota and Oregon have some of the highest advertised salaries driven by high demand, limited workforce, rural settings, greater autonomy and reliance on CRNAs, the report said.

Here is the average advertised salary for CRNAs in the fourth quarter of 2025 in each state:

Alabama: $220,789

Alaska: $345,000

Arizona: $300,833

Arkansas: $255,000

California: $351,429

Colorado: $287,000

Connecticut: $242,500

Delaware: $260,000

Florida: $241,667

Georgia: $241,940

Hawaii: $245,000

Idaho: $265,000

Illinois: $280,000

Indiana: $270,000

Iowa: $302,000

Kansas: $265,000

Kentucky: $275,000

Louisiana: $242,500

Maine: $260,000

Maryland: $268,000

Massachusetts: $286,923

Michigan: $282,857

Minnesota: $270,000

Mississippi: $253,125

Missouri: $266,000

Montana: $270,000

Nebraska: $295,000

Nevada: $240,000

New Hampshire: $265,000

New Jersey: $275,000

New Mexico: $354,643

New York: $289,009

North Carolina: $265,000

North Dakota: $328,750

Ohio: $268,000

Oklahoma: $316,667

Oregon: $320,156

Pennsylvania: $243,091

Rhode Island: $285,000

South Carolina: $230,000

South Dakota: $246,667

Tennessee: $233,667

Texas: $272,000

Utah: $253,333

Vermont: $267,000

Virginia: $270,000

Washington: $289,286

West Virginia: $255,000

Wisconsin: $226,923

Wyoming: $265,000