Average advertised salary for CRNAs in every state

The average salary for CRNAs in the U.S. ranges between $220,000 and more than $350,000 based on a recent report from BagMask.com.
The report, “CRNA Salary by State for 2025 Q4,” is based on advertised compensation ranges for CRNA positions.
The average advertised salary is above $300,000 in Alaska, Arizona, California, Iowa, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Oregon.
Alabama and Wisconsin have the lowest average advertised salaries, with both under $230,000.
Advertised salary is often only one aspect of total compensation for CRNAs, as call pay, overtime, shift bonuses, signing incentives and retention bonuses can increase overall pay.
Employers in New Mexico, California, Alaska, North Dakota and Oregon have some of the highest advertised salaries driven by high demand, limited workforce, rural settings, greater autonomy and reliance on CRNAs, the report said.
Read the full report here.
Here is the average advertised salary for CRNAs in the fourth quarter of 2025 in each state:
Alabama: $220,789
Alaska: $345,000
Arizona: $300,833
Arkansas: $255,000
California: $351,429
Colorado: $287,000
Connecticut: $242,500
Delaware: $260,000
Florida: $241,667
Georgia: $241,940
Hawaii: $245,000
Idaho: $265,000
Illinois: $280,000
Indiana: $270,000
Iowa: $302,000
Kansas: $265,000
Kentucky: $275,000
Louisiana: $242,500
Maine: $260,000
Maryland: $268,000
Massachusetts: $286,923
Michigan: $282,857
Minnesota: $270,000
Mississippi: $253,125
Missouri: $266,000
Montana: $270,000
Nebraska: $295,000
Nevada: $240,000
New Hampshire: $265,000
New Jersey: $275,000
New Mexico: $354,643
New York: $289,009
North Carolina: $265,000
North Dakota: $328,750
Ohio: $268,000
Oklahoma: $316,667
Oregon: $320,156
Pennsylvania: $243,091
Rhode Island: $285,000
South Carolina: $230,000
South Dakota: $246,667
Tennessee: $233,667
Texas: $272,000
Utah: $253,333
Vermont: $267,000
Virginia: $270,000
Washington: $289,286
West Virginia: $255,000
Wisconsin: $226,923
Wyoming: $265,000