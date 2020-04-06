ASC anesthetist creates intubation shields for COVID-19 protection — 4 details

A Nebraska anesthetist is making protective equipment for clinicians intubating COVID-19 patients, local ABC affiliate KLKN TV reports.

Four things to know:

1. Certified registered nurse anesthetist Hillary Bonin wanted to protect herself while doing intubations at Lincoln-based Nebraska Surgical Center, so she and her father began making hoods that would serve that purpose.

2. Each intubation hood combines an aerosol box and a video laryngoscope to provide an extra barrier of protection. While it's not designed to replace N95 surgical masks or other respiratory protection, the solution distances providers from both the patient and "the potential aerosolization of sputum," said Ms. Bonin, an anesthetist with San Antonio-based STAR Anesthesia.

3. Ms. Bonin and her father, Leo Benes, a retired Lincoln Fire & Rescue battalion chief, have made five of the intubation hoods for each emergency department in town as they prepare for higher volumes of COVID-19 patients.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.