ASA taps partner for member financial education 

The American Society of Anesthesiologists has added Wrenne Financial Planning to its Innovator Supporter Program.

The program was launched in 2025 to foster collaboration with companies that support physician education, member resources and clinical innovation, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

As a participant, Wrenne Financial Planning will engage in ASA initiatives focused on financial literacy, including supplying resources for residents and early-career physicians. Company leaders will also participate in ASA meetings.

The collaboration will provide ASA’s member anesthesiologists with tools to support personal and professional financial planning, according to the release.