Anesthesiologists push for payer accountability in Congressional hearing

The American Society of Anesthesiologists is calling on Congress to hold health insurers accountable for policies that raise costs and limit access to surgical care, according to a statement submitted during two Jan. 22 hearings.

The House Ways and Means Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health convened hearings focused on healthcare affordability. ASA urged lawmakers to address payer practices it says destabilize provider networks and threaten patient care, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

ASA President Patrick Giam, MD, said anesthesiologists continue to face “unnecessary and time-consuming disputes” with large insurers, citing unilateral mid-year policy changes, inadequate recognition of high-risk case, and penalties for network contracting.

The organization also flagged concerns about the No Surprises Act‘s independent dispute resolution process, accusing some payers of exploiting it through lowball offers and payment delays that violate the la’’s intent.

ASA called on Congress to reinforce fair coverage standards, ensure payments reflect patient complexity, and protect access to hospital-based care.