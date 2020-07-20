Anesthesiologists, cardiologists leave Beaumont Health en masse — 6 details

Beaumont Health's hospitals in Royal Oak, Mich., and Troy, Mich., are seeing physicians depart en masse after COVID-19 forced cancellations of lucrative surgeries, Deadline Detroit reports.

Six things to know:

1. More than 20 cardiology specialists are looking to leave, and they're being recruited by University of Michigan's University Hospital in Ann Arbor, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and Ascension Michigan.

2. Surgeons Marc Sakwa, MD, and Jeffrey Altshuler, MD, left Beaumont in 2019 to work at Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare.

3. As cardiology generates more hospital profits than any other specialty, the departures could severely affect Beaumont's finances, as well as its national ranking in that specialty.

4. In addition, about 15 anesthesiologists from the Royal Oak and Troy hospitals have left or given notice.

5. Beaumont Health recently decided to replace the 100-plus anesthesiologists working at seven hospitals with providers from Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia, which bred the sentiment among surgeons that the system was focusing on profits at the expense of patient care, sources told Deadline Detroit.

6. Insiders also said "other prominent Beaumont surgeons and specialists are actively negotiating to join other hospitals or looking to do their surgeries at area ambulatory surgical centers," Deadline Detroit reported.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020.