Anesthesiologist salaries vs. inflation since 2020

Anesthesiologists earned a mean annual wage of $339,470 in 2023, an increase of more than $35,000 from the average annual wage the profession earned in 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The change in 2023 salary from 2022 salary is an increase of more than 12%, which is well above the 2023 U.S. inflation rate of 4.1%.

Here is the average annual salary for anesthesiologists compared to the U.S. inflation rate over the past four years.

2020

Average salary: $271,440

Percent change from 2019 salary: 3.71%

U.S. inflation rate: 1.2%

2021

Average salary: $331,190

Percent change from 2020 salary: 22.01%

U.S. inflation rate: 4.7%

2022

Average salary: $302,970

Percent change from 2021 salary: -8.52%

U.S. inflation rate: 8%

2023

Average salary: $339,470

Percent change from 2022 salary: 12.05%

U.S. inflation rate: 4.1%