Anesthesiologist launches virtual ketamine clinic

David Mahjoubi, MD, a Los Angeles-based anesthesiologist, has launched NutraBrain Clinic, a telehealth platform offering physician-supervised at-home ketamine therapy for patients with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD and chronic pain.

The platform serves multiple states and includes virtual consultations, medical screening and ongoing clinical oversight. Dr. Mahjoubi conducts evaluations and prescribes individualized formulations, such as nasal spray, sublingual troches and oral tablets, when clinically appropriate, according to a March 9 news release.

Patients undergo a comprehensive intake process before being approved for treatment. Those with conditions such as uncontrolled psychosis or hypertension, active substance misuse or pregnancy are excluded, the release said.

Dr. Mahjoubi founded the Ketamine Healing Clinic of Los Angeles and serves as president of the American Board of Ketamine Physicians.