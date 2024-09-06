Anesthesiologist, hospital leader dies at 87

Richard Albertson, MD, a retired anesthesiologist and former president of the Lankenau Medical Center medical staff has died at 87, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer Sept. 5.

Dr. Albertson died June 13 of a pulmonary embolism at Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.

He was a physician at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa., for 40 years. As president of the hospital medical staff he helped create the School of Nurse Anesthesia in conjunction with St. Joseph's University and assisted in the 1984 merger with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Albertson was also the president of the Montgomery County (Pa.) Medical Society and Temple Medical School Alumni Association. He served on the board of directors of the American Society of Anesthesiologists for 20 years.