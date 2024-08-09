Anesthesia provider, malpractice insurer pay $4.2M to family of patient who died at ASC 

An anesthesia provider and its malpractice insurer have paid $4.2 million in a settlement with the family of a patient who died undergoing a procedure at an ASC, Law.com reported Aug. 8.

Michelle Crisafulli died Aug. 16, 2018, roughly one month after undergoing the removal of an intrauterine device under general anesthesia at RWJBarnabas Health's Gregori Surgery Center in West Orange, N.J.

According to the report, Ms. Crisafulli underwent surgery July 24, 2018, and experienced a drop in blood pressure and oxygenation level, but the anesthesiologists did not stop the procedure. The plaintiffs' attorney said the anesthesiologist who treated the patient, Peter Scala, MD, erred by failing to stop the surgery.

Ms. Crisafulli sued Dr. Scala and his employer, American Anesthesia of New Jersey, and PMG Services, which is now known as Pediatrix.

The full payout was beyond the insurance coverage, so malpractice insurer MedPro paid $2 million and Pediatrix paid another $2.2 million in a settlement reached May 31.

Becker's has reached out to Pediatrix and RWJBarnabas and will update the story if more information becomes available.