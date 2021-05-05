Anesthesia billing tips, private-equity investment & more: 6 anesthesia updates

Six anesthesia updates for ASC leaders:

1. Private investment firm VSS Capital Partners invested in Chicago-based Ambulatory Management Solutions, a turnkey provider of outpatient anesthesia services.

2. There are a surprising number of rules surrounding signatures on anesthesia records. Tony Mira, founder of MiraMed's Anesthesia Business Consultants, provided tips for anesthesia providers to avoid problems with these signatures.

3. The American Society of Anesthesiologists' 2020 update of its Relative Value Guide has new updates that affect the way flat-fee services are billed. Mr. Mira detailed a potential financial opportunity in these changes.

4. Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America has named Mark Wade as CEO and Bryan Davis as the company's senior vice president of anesthesia and ASC operations.

5. Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia kicked off the year completing its expansion to serve seven facilities in Michigan. Here are three things NorthStar has done so far in 2021.

6. Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a law April 6 that requires certified registered nurse anesthetist services be covered and reimbursed by payers.

