American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology calls on VA secretary to grant CRNAs full practice authority

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has issued a letter calling on newly confirmed Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins to grant CRNAs full practice authority.

The letter requests full authority for all CRNAs across the entire VA system, according to a Feb. 12 AANA press release.

Currently, around 1,100 CRNAs serve in the VA system.

"We are ready to work with Secretary Collins to eliminate unnecessary practice restrictions and strengthen the VA's ability to serve our veterans," AANA President Janet Setnor, MSN, CRNA, wrote in the letter. "CRNAs are uniquely positioned to address the current shortage of anesthesia providers in the VA health system through their autonomous practice capabilities and extensive training."

The letter also highlighted that currently, CRNAs already practice autonomously in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Indian Health Service, and represent 80% of anesthesia providers in rural communities.

The AANA is calling on a meeting with Mr. Collins to discuss the current VA anesthesiologist shortage and the role that CRNAs can play in alleviating it.