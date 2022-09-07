6 new anesthesia partnerships in the last 30 days

From a Florida endoscopy center partnership to a university medical center, here are six anesthesia partnerships Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. United Digestive began offering anesthesia services at three Florida endoscopy centers in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

2. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, N.Y., to offer care.

3. NorthStar Anesthesia will provide anesthesia services for the University of Texas Health Tyler hospital.

4. North American Partners in Anesthesia will begin a partnership with Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center beginning Oct. 1.

5. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with a Wilmington, N.C., ASC.

6. North American Partners in Anesthesia is providing services for the NYU Langone Ambulatory Surgery Center-Garden City (N.Y.).