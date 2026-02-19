5 new anesthesia partnerships

Anesthesia partnerships are accelerating as hospitals and ASCs look to stabilize coverage, expand surgical capacity and strengthen care team models amid ongoing workforce pressures.

From major groups taking on new hospital contracts to investments in long-term clinician training pipelines, here are five recent partnerships signaling where the market is headed:

North American Partners in Anesthesia to serve Bon Secours hospital in Virginia: NAPA began providing anesthesia services Feb. 1 at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, an acute care facility in Newport News, Va. Services at the hospital will be delivered through a care team model.

U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Nova Southeastern University expand anesthesia training partnership: USAP and Davie, Fla.-based Nova Southeastern University have expanded their partnership to launch the USAP Center for Anesthesia Education and Leadership at NSU, which will train CAAs, CRNAs and anesthesiology residents. The program is expected to train more than 1,500 anesthesia professionals over the next 10 years.

NorthStar Anesthesia expands AdventHealth partnership in Illinois: NorthStar Anesthesia will began providing anesthesia services Feb. 4 at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange, Ill. hospitals. The partnership expands NorthStar’s existing relationship with AdventHealth, adding coverage across both hospitals’ surgical programs.

NAPA to provide services at 2 New York ophthalmology ASCs: NAPA began providing anesthesia services Dec. 1 at Long Island Ambulatory Surgery Center in Brentwood, N.Y., and Suffolk Surgery Center in Shirley, N.Y. Both centers are part of SightMD, a multistate ophthalmology network.