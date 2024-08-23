5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Charlotte

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Charlotte, N.C., earns $631,100 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $339,470 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Charlotte, N.C., earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $631,100 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $622,500 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $615,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $613,500 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $604,900 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting