2 Georgia surgery centers add anesthesia coverage

Tifton, Ga.-based Tift Regional Anesthesiology welcomed Ravi Grandhi, MD, to its ranks Aug. 31, according to Monica Morris, director of physician recruitment and retention at Tifton-based Southwell.

Dr. Grandhi provides coverage at Tift Regional Medical Center, Tift Regional Urology Surgery Center and Tift Regional Orthopedic Surgery Center.

Tifton Regional Medical Center is part of the Southwell family of services, which includes 25 physician practices.

