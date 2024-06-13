10 cities with the highest number of anesthesiologists

There are 2,100 employed anesthesiologists in the New York City-Newark, N.J.-Jersey City, N.J., metropolitan area, the most of any area in the U.S., according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
Here are the 10 metropolitan areas with the highest number of employed anesthesiologists:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.: 2,100
- San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.: 1,820
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass.-N.H.: 1,720
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.: 1,070
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.: 1,000
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: 790
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.: 680
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.: 550
- Pittsburgh: 450
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas: 430