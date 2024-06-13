Anesthesia

10 cities with the highest number of anesthesiologists

Paige Haeffele -  

There are 2,100 employed anesthesiologists in the New York City-Newark, N.J.-Jersey City, N.J., metropolitan area, the most of any area in the U.S., according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Here are the 10 metropolitan areas with the highest number of employed anesthesiologists:

  1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.: 2,100
  2. San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.: 1,820
  3. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Mass.-N.H.: 1,720
  4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.: 1,070
  5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.: 1,000
  6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: 790
  7. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.: 680
  8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.: 550
  9. Pittsburgh: 450
  10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas: 430

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast