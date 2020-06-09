38 foot and ankle surgeons to know | 2020

Becker's is thrilled to feature 38 foot and ankle surgeons to know in 2020.

The surgeons and specialists featured on this list have led accomplished careers and hold leadership positions at some of the top institutions across the U.S. The list was developed through nominations and internal research. Individuals do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. The list is presented in alphabetical order.

Sponsored by:

Troy Ardoin, MD. OrthoArkansas (Little Rock). Dr. Ardoin began his career in healthcare as a registered nurse before he attended medical school at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. He completed a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, N.C. In addition to his surgical practice, Dr. Ardoin conducts research and has earned many honors for his work.

Eric Barp, DPM. The Iowa Clinic (West Des Moines, Iowa). Dr. Barp is on the board of directors for The Iowa Clinic and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He focuses his practice on total ankle replacement, hindfoot surgery and trauma in addition to treating patients nonsurgically. Dr. Barp has also served as the director of the podiatric medicine and surgery residency program at UnityPoint Health in West Des Moines.

Judith Baumhauer, MD, MPH. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. Dr. Baumhauer is the associate chair of academic affairs and professor in the division of foot and ankle surgery in the orthopedic department at University of Rochester. She also serves as the medical director of the PROMIS Health Organization for the UR Health Care System and serves on the board of directors for the Accountable Health Partners, an ACO. Dr. Baumhauer is a past president of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Rebecca Cerrato, MD. Mercy – Baltimore. Dr. Cerrato is an orthopedic surgeon with The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy Medical Center. She was the first orthopedic surgeon in the U.S. to perform minimally invasive bunion surgery and she sits on the board of directors for an international society dedicated to minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery.

Christopher Chiodo, MD. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). Dr. Chiodo is the section chief of the foot and ankle surgery service at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School in Boston. He focuses his clinical practice on arthroscopic surgery, foot disease and sports medicine. Boston Magazine named Dr. Chiodo a "Top Doctor" in 2020.

Louis Ciliberti Jr., DPM. Premier Orthopaedics (Philadelphia). Dr. Ciliberti is a member of Premier Orthopaedics and founder of the Delaware Valley Foot and Ankle Symposium. He focuses his practice on foot and ankle replacement and earned the Young Scientist Award from the World Congress on Debates and Consensus in Bone, Muscle and Joint Diseases.

Thomas Clanton, MD. The Steadman Clinic (Vail, Colo.). Dr. Clanton is the director of foot and ankle sports medicine at The Steadman Clinic and focuses his practice on the lower extremities. He joined The Steadman Clinic after serving as chief of orthopedic surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital and co-medical director of the Sports Medicine Institute at Memorial Hermann. He has experience treating professional athletes, including a period of time as the lead physician for the Houston Rockets and team orthopedist for the Houston Texans.

Michael Cornelison, DPM. Foot and Ankle Associates (Los Gatos, Calif.). Dr. Cornelison is a practice associate of the Cupertino Podiatry Group and Foot and Ankle Associates, focused on advanced foot surgery and preventative care. He also serves as the secretary and treasurer of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association. He has a passion for sharing information about foot and ankle injuries with the public and creates specialized injury treatment programs for recovering athletes.

Michael Coughlin, MD. UCSF Health (San Francisco). Dr. Coughlin focuses his practice on forefoot and hindfoot reconstructive surgery as well as total ankle reconstruction. He led efforts to achieve FDA clearance for the STAR Ankle system and is a past president of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society. He also served as president for the International Federation of Foot and Ankle Societies and is the former chief of orthopedics at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.

Bryan DenHartog, MD. Twin Cities Orthopaedics (Woodbury, Minn.). Dr. DenHertog is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and serves on the board of directors for the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society. He has developed more than 30 patents during his career focused on orthopedic implants and developed a surgeon education website that has more than 5,000 users.

Thanh Dinh, DPM. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Dinh is a podiatric surgeon and associate professor of surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She also serves as president-elect of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Throughout her career, Dr. Dinh has focused on reconstructive foot surgery for chronic conditions as well as sports medicine.

Andrew Elliott, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. Elliott is the director of education for the foot and ankle service at Hospital for Special Surgery and an assistant professor of clinical orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He earned the USAF/USA Meritorious Service Medal for Outstanding Medical Service in 2001 and now focuses his practice on minimally invasive treatments for foot and ankle conditions as well as sports injuries. He also serves as the assistant orthopedic surgeon and team physician for the New York City Red Bulls soccer team.

Anne Holland Johnson, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. Johnson is an assistant attending orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery where she focuses her practice on minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery. She previously practiced at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is a physician for the USA Women's ice hockey team.

George Holmes, MD. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Dr. Holmes is the director of the foot and ankle section as well as the foot and ankle fellowship director at Rush University Medical Center. Throughout his career, he has consulted with several athletes including members of the Sacramento Kings, as well as Joffrey Ballet and Alvin Ailey dancers. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Holmes has served on the editorial board of the Foot & Ankle International for more than 30 years.

Homyar Karanjia, DPM. Rothman Orthopaedics (Philadelphia). Dr. Karanjia is the director of podiatric medicine and surgery at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and a clinical instructor of podiatry in the orthopedic surgery department at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Orthopaedics and Medicine, and has a special interest in preventative medicine and maintenance for patients with diabetes.

Kenneth Jung, MD. Kerlan-Jobe Institute (Los Angeles). Dr. Jung is an orthopedic surgeon with Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute and a member of the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society. He serves as a foot and ankle consultant for several professional teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

Ted Lai, DPM. Shore Ortho University Associates (Somers Point, N.J.). Dr. Lai began his practice in 2017 after completing a fellowship at The Orthopedic Group of Pittsburgh. He focuses his practice on minimally invasive procedures and diabetic limb reconstruction. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Lai engages in research and has authored multiple chapters on foot and ankle surgery.

George Liu, DPM. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Dr. Liu is an associate professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center and sits on the board of directors for the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. His practice focuses on reconstructive foot and ankle surgery and deformity correction. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Liu has published more than 30 scholarly articles and delivered 230-plus lectures on his specialty.

Christopher Lotufo, DPM. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic. Dr. Lotufo focuses his practice on foot and ankle surgery as well as total ankle replacement procedures. He practices at the Columbia Tech Center Clinic at Vancouver Clinic and serves on the board of directors for the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Alan MacGill, DPM. Florida Foot & Ankle (Deerfield Beach, Fla.). Dr. MacGill focuses his practice on total ankle replacement and is a certified wound specialist who treats issues with the lower extremities. He sits on the board of directors for the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and serves as the regional president of the organization, overseeing Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico. Dr. MacGill also serves as the foot and ankle surgery residency program director at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, Fla., and vice president of the Palm Beach County Podiatric Medical Association.

Spencer Monaco, DPM. Premier Orthopaedics (Kennett Square, Pa.). Dr. Monaco completed his foot and ankle surgery fellowship at Aria 3B Orthopaedic Institute at Jefferson Health. He is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and focuses his practice on lower extremity trauma, arthroscopy and charcot foot.

Scott Nelson, DPM. CHI Health (Omaha, Neb.). Dr. Nelson is a foot and ankle surgeon at CHI Health and serves on the Podiatry Board for the state of Nebraska. He is also president of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a member of the Nebraska State Board of Health. In addition to his clinical practice, he conducts research and serves as a reviewer for The Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery and the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Alan Ng, DPM. Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (Denver). Dr. Ng has served as president of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and on the board of directors for the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. His practice focuses on reconstructive foot and ankle surgery as well as trauma and arthroscopic cartilage implantation for osteochondral defects. In addition to his clinical practice, he is involved in surgical equipment design and consults with multiple orthopedic device companies.

Martin O'Malley, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. O'Malley is an associate attending orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery and associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. In addition to his clinical practice, he serves as the team orthopedist for the Brooklyn Nets and team physician for USA Basketball. He also consults with the New York Giants and New York City Ballet.

John Munz, MD. UT Health (Houston). Dr. Munz is an assistant professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and an orthopedic coordinator of medical student education. His practice focuses on periarticular fractures and dislocations as well as infections and foot and ankle fractures.

Kenneth Park, MD. Coastal Orthopedics (Torrance, Calif.). Dr. Park is a foot and ankle surgeon focused on treating patients with instability, cartilage injury, deformity and fractures. He completed his fellowship at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Steven Raikin, MD. Rothman Orthopaedics (Philadelphia). Dr. Raikin is the director of the foot and ankle service at Rothman Orthopaedics and a professor of orthopedic surgery at Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He focuses his practice on treating complex and limb-threatening deformities as well as simple procedures. In addition, he spends time on technology and procedure development and is a high-volume total ankle replacement surgeon.

Christopher Reeves, DPM. Orlando (Fla.) Foot & Ankle Clinic. Dr. Reeves is director of research at the Florida Hospital East Orlando Podiatric Medicine and Surgical Residency Program as well as a surgeon with the Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic. He also has experience as the section chief of the department of podiatric surgery at Florida Hospital East Orlando and is the immediate past-president of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He focuses his practice on reconstructive foot and ankle surgery and total ankle replacement.

Matthew Roberts, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Dr. Roberts is the chief of the foot and ankle service at Hospital for Special Surgery and an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He has a special interest in foot deformity reconstruction, sports injuries and trauma. Dr. Roberts underwent the AAOS Leadership Fellow program in 2011 and participates on committees for several local and national organizations.

Barry Rosenblum, DPM. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Dr. Rosenblum focuses his clinical practice on diabetic foot ulcers and limb salvage, charcot reconstruction and sports medicine. He also serves on the board of directors for the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. In 2019, Dr. Rosenblum earned the ACFAS Distinguished Service Award for his work on behalf of the organization.

Charles Saltzman, MD. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). Dr. Saltzman is the chair of the orthopedic department at the University of Utah and the LS Perry Presidential Endowed Professor. He has focused his practice on ankle and foot injuries and sports injuries. He has participated in the development of new treatments for ankle arthritis and received federal funding for his work over the past decade. Dr. Saltzman is the vice president of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and a past president of the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Bruce Sangeorzan, MD. UW Medicine (Seattle). Dr. Sangeorzan is the director of the VA Center of Excellence in Limb Loss Prevention and Prosthetic Engineering as well as a professor of orthopedics and sports medicine at UW Medicine. His practice focuses on foot deformities, trauma and sports medicine. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Sangeorzan also focuses on research and has published multiple articles in professional journals.

Lew Schon, MD. Mercy (Baltimore). Dr. Schon is the director of orthopedic innovation at the Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy. He focuses on advancing treatment for patients with foot and ankle arthritis and performs total ankle replacement. He has also been involved in the development of several foot and ankle devices and is a past president of the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Roman Sibel, MD. Sunset Ridge Surgery Center (Las Vegas). Dr. Sibel is focused on foot and ankle surgery as well as sports medicine and diabetic care. He performs both inpatient and outpatient procedures, and is the author of several articles based on his research into impingement syndrome of the foot and ankle, among other topics.

Michael Swords, DO. Red Cedar Surgery Center (Lansing, Mich.). Dr. Swords' practice focuses on treating complex foot and ankle conditions and treatments. He also participates in clinical trials and research, and teaches courses on traumatic and reconstructive procedures. Dr. Swords also leads the orthopedic trauma program at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Glenn Weinraub, DPM. Kaiser Permanente (Union City, Calif.). Dr. Weinraub has a professional interest in foot and ankle reconstruction for sports medicine injuries, adult flatfoot and other deformities. He is a past president of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and American Board of Podiatric Surgery.

Matthew Williams, DPM. Virginia Mason (Kirkland, Wash.). Dr. Williams focuses on reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, total ankle replacement and pediatric foot and ankle problems at Virginia Mason. He also serves on the board of directors for the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. In 2017-18, Dr. Williams served as president of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Edwin Wolf, DPM. Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Wolf serves on the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and American Board of Podiatric Surgery examination committees. He focuses his practice on podiatry and has extensively published articles and chapters on foot and ankle surgery.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.